Hamtramck family seeks justice after arsonists set home on fire twice

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – Security cameras captured a man setting fire to a Hamtramck home for the second time in a year and a half.

The family was inside asleep both times. The most recent arson attack happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday (March 13) at their home on Edwin Street.

Out of fear, the family asked to conceal their identity, but they say no one was hurt, and the damage was limited to the home’s exterior.

However, the fear is overwhelming.

“We’re just worried for our safety,” said the family. “Someone does this while we are asleep, and we could’ve burned down with the house.”

The family says it was the same man both times. The first incident happened in January 2022.

In a video of the attacks, the man’s face is partially covered. However, they hope sharing the video will help identify the suspect.

While the family doesn’t recognize the man, they believe an ex-friend of the family is behind the attacks. They said the ex-friend turned on them, stealing their identity for fraud purposes.

They say Hamtramck police have investigated both incidents, but the cases grow cold without any leads.

“We have no help,” the family said. “We are doing what we can to our knowledge best. We tried reaching out to our city. We’re taking your guys’ help now, and you are one of our only resorts. We don’t know any other way to identify and catch this guy.”

Local 4 reached out to the Hamtramck Police Department for comment but hasn’t heard back.

Anyone with information about the suspect can contact Hamtramck police on its main line or submit tips anonymously at 313-800-5281 ext. 500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.