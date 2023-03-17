Drake announces 2nd show in Detroit this summer due to ‘overwhelming demand’

DETROIT – One show wasn’t enough: World famous rapper Drake announced a second tour stop in Detroit this summer due to “overwhelming demand” after the first show was announced.
Drizzy will make two stops at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena in July on his “It’s All A Blur” Tour that also features 21 Savage. The performances are scheduled for Saturday, July 8, which was announced earlier this week, and for Sunday, July 9, the newly-announced second show.
Tickets for the July 8 show go on sale at noon on Friday, March 17. Tickets for the July 9 show go on sale at 4 p.m. on March 17.
You can learn more or buy tickets at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, Drakerelated.com or Ticketmaster.com.
Second shows were added to more than a dozen venues around the U.S. after the first shows were announced. Drake is marking his return to touring this summer after last touring in 2018 on the Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour.
Drake: “It’s All A Blur” 2023 tour dates
- Friday, June 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
- Monday, June 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Wednesday, June 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- Thursday, June 22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- Saturday, June 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Sunday, June 25 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Wednesday, June 28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
- Thursday, June 29 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
- Saturday, July 1 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Sunday, July 2 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Wednesday, July 5 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Thursday. July 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Saturday, July 8 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Sunday, July 9 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Tuesday, July 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Wednesday, July 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Friday, July 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre *
- Saturday, July 15 – Montreal, QC– Bell Centre *
- Monday, July 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Tuesday, July 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Thursday, July 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Sunday, July 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Tuesday, July 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Wednesday, July 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Friday, July 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Saturday, July 29 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Monday, July 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- Tuesday, Aug. 1 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- Saturday, Aug. 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
- Sunday, Aug. 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
- Tuesday, Aug. 15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
- Friday, Aug. 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- Saturday, Aug. 19 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- Monday, Aug. 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
- Tuesday, Aug. 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
- Friday, Aug. 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Saturday, Aug. 26 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Monday, Aug. 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena *
- Tuesday, Aug. 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena *
- Friday, Sept. 1 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
- Saturday, Sept. 2 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
- Tuesday, Sept. 5 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
*21 Savage not on this date.