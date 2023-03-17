Drake announces 2nd show in Detroit this summer due to ‘overwhelming demand’

FILE - Drake performs on the main stage at Wireless festival in Finsbury Park, London on June 27, 2015. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP, File)

DETROIT – One show wasn’t enough: World famous rapper Drake announced a second tour stop in Detroit this summer due to “overwhelming demand” after the first show was announced.

Drizzy will make two stops at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena in July on his “It’s All A Blur” Tour that also features 21 Savage. The performances are scheduled for Saturday, July 8, which was announced earlier this week, and for Sunday, July 9, the newly-announced second show.

Tickets for the July 8 show go on sale at noon on Friday, March 17. Tickets for the July 9 show go on sale at 4 p.m. on March 17.

You can learn more or buy tickets at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, Drakerelated.com or Ticketmaster.com.

Second shows were added to more than a dozen venues around the U.S. after the first shows were announced. Drake is marking his return to touring this summer after last touring in 2018 on the Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour.

Drake: “It’s All A Blur” 2023 tour dates

Friday, June 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Monday, June 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Wednesday, June 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Thursday, June 22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Saturday, June 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sunday, June 25 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Wednesday, June 28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Thursday, June 29 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Saturday, July 1 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sunday, July 2 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wednesday, July 5 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thursday. July 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Saturday, July 8 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sunday, July 9 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tuesday, July 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wednesday, July 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Friday, July 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre *

Saturday, July 15 – Montreal, QC– Bell Centre *

Monday, July 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tuesday, July 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Thursday, July 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sunday, July 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tuesday, July 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wednesday, July 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Friday, July 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Saturday, July 29 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Monday, July 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Tuesday, Aug. 1 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Saturday, Aug. 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Sunday, Aug. 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Tuesday, Aug. 15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Friday, Aug. 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Saturday, Aug. 19 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Monday, Aug. 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Tuesday, Aug. 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Friday, Aug. 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Saturday, Aug. 26 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Monday, Aug. 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena *

Tuesday, Aug. 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena *

Friday, Sept. 1 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Saturday, Sept. 2 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Tuesday, Sept. 5 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

*21 Savage not on this date.