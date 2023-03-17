‘I had a feeling’: Wayne County man wins $1M prize playing Michigan Lottery instant game

REDFORD, Mich. – A Wayne County man won a $1 million prize playing Michigan Lottery’s Millionaire Maker II instant game.

The 53-year-old man who chose to remain anonymous won $1 million from a scratch-off ticket that he purchased at a Shell gas station in Redford.

“I really enjoyed the first Millionaire Maker game, so I was excited when the Millionaire Maker II game came out and I had a feeling I would win big on it,” the player said. “I scratched the ticket at the store right after purchasing it and when I saw I’d matched ‘26′ for a $1 million prize, I couldn’t believe it! I went straight home to tell my wife the good news and have her look the ticket over. We were both so excited!”

The man decided to receive the prize as a one-time lump sum payment of $634,000 rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount when he visited headquarters in Lansing.

The player says he plans to purchase a home with his winnings, set aside some for his grandkids and save the remainder.

Michigan Lottery’s Millionaire Maker II is $20 to play and offers prizes ranging from $40 to $1 million. More than $29 million in prizes remain, including five $1 million top prizes and eight $5,000 prizes.

For more information about Michigan Lottery or the Millionaire Maker II instant game, visit Michigan Lottery’s website by clicking here.