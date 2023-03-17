Sterling Heights police seek person of interest in non-fatal shooting outside restaurant

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – The Sterling Heights Police Department is seeking information about a person of interest linked to a non-fatal shooting of two women outside a restaurant parking lot.

The incident occurred Friday (March 17) at 1:15 p.m. in the parking lot of Ruby Tuesday, located at 355500 Van Dyke Avenue in Sterling Heights, where the suspect shot the two victims before taking off on foot.

Police rendered aid to both victims before transporting them to a hospital in the area.

The suspect is said to be a Black male, approximately 22 years old, 5′10″, with facial hair. Police said he wore a beanie, beige jacket, sweats, and black Croc-looking shoes.

Officials say the suspect and both victims know each other, and it appears that the incident was not random.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sterling Heights Investigations Bureau at 586-446-2825 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.