Detroit police investigating shooting at bar on Grand River that left 2 women injured

22-year-old in critical condition, 29-year-old in stable condition

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

DETROIT – Detroit police are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning at a bar on Grand River Avenue that left two women injured.

According to the Detroit Police Department, an altercation led to a shooting at a bar on the 8700 block of Grand River Avenue at 2:07 a.m. on Sunday.

Officials say there was an altercation between a group of people inside the bar when two women were shot by an unknown suspect.

The victims were transported to the hospital where a 22-year-old woman is in critical condition and a 29-year-old woman is in stable condition.

Police did not provide any further information.

Anyone with any knowledge of this incident should call the department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

