Why this winter was darker, gloomier than usual in Metro Detroit

Here's what experts are saying about why this winter was darker and gloomier than usual in Metro Detroit.

PORT HURON, Mich. – I’m a Great Lakes lover and so for the past few weeks, I’ve been saying to anyone who would listen that I’m unnerved by the lack of ice on Lake Huron.

I can remember many winters where I actually watched the flash-point, or the freeze-point where the water slowed, heavy with cold and ice and suddenly in mid-ripple or mid-wave, it just froze.

But this year, there was open water as far as the eye could see. And so I did a bit of research to better understand what I was seeing.

