Detroit Fire Department seeking to hire 50 firefighters

Detroit Fire Department likes to refer to themselves as the best and the bravest, now they are looking to fill holes left from retirements.

DETROIT – The Detroit Fire Department is looking to hire up to 50 firefighters.

The fire department is looking to add to the 1,200 members in the ranks. Detroit firefighters like to refer to themselves as the best and bravest and the department currently has openings due to people retiring from the team.

The application window is currently open and after four years, the salary for these individuals will be around $70,000.

Click here to fill out an application.

Watch the video player above to hear why Detroit firefighters love working in the city.