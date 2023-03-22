Police seek help finding driver involved in deadly hit-and-run in Orion Township; $10K reward offered

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigators are seeking the communities help in finding the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Orion Township.

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigators are seeking the communities help in finding the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Orion Township.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the driver’s arrest.

The incident occurred on Feb. 21. at 7:45 a.m. on Lapeer Road near Waldon Road when a northbound vehicle veered into the median, striking a road sign that became dislodged and went airborne, taking the life of 31-year-old Thomas James Schleicher of Lake Orion.

Schleicher was driving a 2013 Volkswagen Passat southbound on Lapeer Road when the road sign went through the windshield of his Passat.

The Passat then veered off Lapeer Road and eventually stopped against a tree near Waldon Road.

The other driver fled the scene.

Schleicher was transported to the hospital by paramedics from the Orion Township Fire Department, but he succumbed to the injuries that he sustained on March 1.

“We really need the public’s help with this case,” said Sheriff Michael Bouchard. “The individual that caused the death of Thomas fled the scene after striking the sign that killed him. If anyone was in the area, saw anything, or has knowledge, please help us find that person and receive a substantial reward. The car would have had front-end damage from the crash.”

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.