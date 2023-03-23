Detroit Youth Soccer League ‘Soccer in the D’ is looking for coaches as league is rapidly expanding

The Detroit Youth Soccer League, “Soccer in the D” is expanding fast. When it started in 2019, only 300 kids were registered.

This year they have 1,300.

“We need people to want to be difference makers and want to help these kids out,” said Director of Athletics, Detroit Parks, and Recreation Shay Lewis.

Soccer in the D is on a mission to make a change.

“Soccer is the number one sport internationally, it’s the most popular sport, and it’s also a sport that is not so popular in our community,” Lewis said.

The Detroit Youth Soccer League, “Soccer in the D” is expanding fast. When it started in 2019, only 300 kids were registered. This year they have 1,300. (WDIV)

The league is exposing children to the sport by giving them an affordable way to get out and play.

“So our registration fees are only $35,” Lewis said. “With that $35, you get a full uniform, so it’s jersey, shorts, shin guards, socks, so the kids look great out there.”

Detroit Parks and Recreation can’t make a difference alone. That’s where parents like Jason Woods come into play.

“My daughter, my kids, my son, actually, they both are in soccer,” said Woods. “They said, ‘Dad, can you coach?’ I said I’d do it.”

Woods didn’t know much about soccer but learned. Experience is preferred but not required.

Detroit Parks and Recreation will teach you how to be the best coach you can be.

“We actually provide soccer training,” Lewis said. “We also provide coaches education, and we want to make sure that not only is our program affordable, but it’s also quality.”

They’re asking parents, teachers, mentors to take a chance on these aspiring soccer stars.

“It’s a great feeling to watch kids, even if it’s not your own out there, just to see them out there being active,” Lewis said. “That’s the most important thing. It’s in the community, so they can see kids that look like themselves playing on soccer field.”

Coaches do receive a stipend. To learn more about Soccer in the D and how to get involved, click here. You can also call (313) 224-0006 or email DPRDAthletics@detroitmi.gov.

The deadline for children to register is Friday (March 24).