Man with AR-15 shoots at cops at Macomb County mobile home park, barricades inside trailer

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man with an AR-15 at a Macomb County mobile home park fired shots at officers who were talking to his neighbor and then barricaded himself inside his trailer.

The incident happened just after midnight Wednesday into Thursday (March 23) at the Carriageway Mobile Home Park near Gratiot Avenue and 24 Mile Road in Chesterfield Township.

A resident told police that his 47-year-old neighbor had destroyed his property. While police investigated the possible crime, the 47-year-old stepped out of his trailer and fired a shot near the officers with an AR-15 rifle, according to authorities.

Officers took cover, and the gunman barricaded himself inside his trailer, police said. Additional officers and the Macomb County SWAT Team were called to the scene to surround the trailer.

While communicating with authorities, the man disobeyed orders to give himself up. He continued to threaten officers with his rifle, and stepped outside the trailer to yell insults at them, police said.

Members of the SWAT team tactically approached the man and eventually took him into custody without further incident.

Chesterfield Township detectives searched the trailer and found the AR-15 rifle, a spent shell casing, and other weapons, they said.

The man was taken to the Macomb County Jail on felony assault and malicious destruction of property charges.