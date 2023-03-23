New program helps Metro Detroit families of young diabetics

Ask the parents of any newly diagnosed Type 1 diabetic, and all of them will tell you it’s overwhelming and terrifying.

Now there’s a new program at Corewell Beaumont that’s working to make life just a little bit better.

Beaumont Children’s pediatric team has rolled out informational videos to help parents and caretakers of kids with Type 1 diabetes.

“It’s consistent information that’s available whenever,” said Nurse Clinician Emily Falk. “They can watch it at three in the morning when they’re like, ‘What did they say? I don’t remember what they told me to do.’”

Falk, who was diagnosed at the age of three at Beaumont Children’s, works there as a nurse helping kids just like her.

“To be able to say I was three when I was diagnosed, and I’ve done this, and I’ve been there, and it’s horrible and terrifying right now, but it becomes like second nature eventually,” Falk said.

Parents of newly diagnosed kids appreciate the support of the staff and the videos.

“These videos they have literally like saved us,” said Stephany Hughey.

Hughey’s daughter Jaxsyn was diagnosed at age three earlier this year.

Click here to watch the videos.