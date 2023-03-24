20-year-old pleads guilty to carjacking man in Roseville

Concept For Corruption, Bankruptcy Court, Bail, Crime, Bribing, Fraud, Judges Gavel, Soundboard And Bundle Of Dollar Cash On The Rough Wooden Textured Table Background.

A 20-year-old has pled guilty to carjacking a man in Roseville.

The incident occurred on November 27, 2021, when Rayshawn Cole-Spraggins carjacked the victim at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Walmart in Roseville.

Cole-Spraggins, from Detroit, was found guilty of carjacking (life felony), armed robbery (life felony), and two counts of felony firearm (two-year mandatory felony).

The 20-year-old will be sentenced Wednesday (May 10) in Macomb County.

“Gun crimes have no business in Macomb County,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. “Any felony committed with a gun will be a mandatory two years in prison.”