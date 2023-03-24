42º

20-year-old pleads guilty to carjacking man in Roseville

Rayshawn Cole-Spraggins carjacked victim at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Walmart

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

A 20-year-old has pled guilty to carjacking a man in Roseville.

The incident occurred on November 27, 2021, when Rayshawn Cole-Spraggins carjacked the victim at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Walmart in Roseville.

Cole-Spraggins, from Detroit, was found guilty of carjacking (life felony), armed robbery (life felony), and two counts of felony firearm (two-year mandatory felony).

The 20-year-old will be sentenced Wednesday (May 10) in Macomb County.

“Gun crimes have no business in Macomb County,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. “Any felony committed with a gun will be a mandatory two years in prison.”

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

