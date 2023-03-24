Bloomfield Hills principal on leave amid controversy over school assembly guest speaker

The fallout continues in the Bloomfield Hills School District after an assembly at the high school featured former congressional candidate Huwaida Arraf, a noted American Palestinian anti-Israel activist. The assembly was mandated, and there were several of them. Parents are angry at the content but furious that it was allowed to continue throughout the day.

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – The fallout continues in the Bloomfield Hills School District after an assembly at the high school featured former congressional candidate Huwaida Arraf, a noted American Palestinian anti-Israel activist.

The assembly was mandated, and there were several of them. Parents are angry at the content but furious that it was allowed to continue throughout the day.

“Nothing upsets a mother more than when her children are hurt, put in unfair and unsafe conditions and when the wrongdoings are not corrected by a proper apology,” said parent Lisa Klein. “The number of adults who owe my children and this entire community an apology continues to climb.”

Principal Lawrence Stroughter did send an apology but placed the blame on the speaker, who he said had deviated from agreed-upon parameters.

Read: Bloomfield Hills school principal issues apology after speeches made by Palestinian-American activist

There are now calls for the principal and other prominent staff to be fired. Superintendent Pat Watson started his comments at Thursday’s (March 23) school board meeting with an attempt to soothe the anger.

“I hear you, I see you and I feel you,” said Stroughter.

An email to went out to parents Thursday night to alert them that Stroughter was going on leave without mentioning it was corrective action.

School Board President Dr. Michelle Southward implored parents to know that the wheels are in motion.

“Just please know and trust and believe we are working around the clock,” said Southward.