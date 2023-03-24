Man wins $1 million with Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket after lucky day playing Club Keno

SPRING LAKE, Mich. – A Michigan man said he decided to buy some scratch-off tickets since he had a “pretty lucky” day playing Club Keno, and he ended up winning $1 million.

“I had been pretty lucky playing Club Keno, and when I cashed my ticket, I decided to buy a few Cashwords,” Adam Meloche said. “The second one I scratched was the $1 million winner.”

Meloche, 33, of Ottawa County, bought his winning Cashword Times 20 ticket at the Wesco gas station at 502 West Savidge Street in Spring Lake, Michigan, which is west of Grand Rapids.

“When I scratched the ticket off, I must have looked it over 100 times to make sure I was reading it right,” Meloche said. “I remembered to scan it with my phone, and when it said I had won $1 million, I was shocked.”

He said he’s looking forward to spoiling his wife and daughter. He also plans to buy a new truck and take a golf trip.

“I called everyone I could think of to share the good news, but no one was answering their phones,” Meloche said. “I was celebrating so loud, I woke my 1-year-old daughter up from her nap.”

He visited Michigan Lottery headquarters and chose to receive a one-time lump sum payment of about $634,000.

“Winning is a huge relief, but it gives me a lot to think about in terms of what to do with the money,” Meloche said. “I’m going to be smart with it, but I am also going to splurge a little on my wife and daughter. We’re going to take a trip to Chicago for a shopping spree soon.”