12 people wanted for 20+ Michigan marijuana dispensary break-ins after stolen safe thrown off roof

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. – Warrants have been issued for 12 people involved in a string of more than 20 marijuana dispensary break-ins across Michigan after a stolen safe was thrown from the roof of a house.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said officials have been investigating a string of break-ins at marijuana dispensaries across the state in May 2022.

Several people involved in those break-ins were identified in Calhoun County when they tried to break a safe by throwing it off the rooftop of a house, according to authorities. That safe had been stolen from one of the dispensaries, officials said.

The investigation into that stolen safe revealed that 20 other dispensaries had been targeted during the same time period.

“This is an unfortunate example of why Congress must pass the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act,” Nessel said. “Without access to traditional banking, the cannabis industry is left as a ripe target for criminals. Any legal business should have fair access to our banking institutions for the security of their own business and employees, as well as public safety.”

Warrants have been issued for 12 people in connection with the break-ins. Most of those people are being charged with safe breaking, criminal enterprise, and breaking and entering a building with intent.

Safe breaking is a life felony, criminal enterprise is a 20-year felony, and breaking and entering a building with intent is a 10-year felony.

Two people have already been arrested in a separate case involving an attempted theft at a Bay County dispensary in March 2022, according to authorities. That case is being handled by the Bay County Prosecutor’s Office.