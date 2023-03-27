Wayne State professor suspended for saying protestors should kill speakers they disagree with

DETROIT – A Wayne State University professor who made threatening social media posts suggesting murder could be justified for disagreeable speakers has been suspended.

The president of Wayne State, M. Roy Wilson, sent a statement to the Warrior community on Monday morning regarding the social media post, which was made by a professor in the English department.

The post said that protestors would be justified in murdering speakers they disagree with, rather than just “shouting them down.”

Wilson announced that law enforcement is involved in this situation. The professor has been suspended immediately from the university due to the incident.

You can read Wilson’s statement that he sent out on Monday morning below:

Dear campus community, This morning, I was made aware of a social media post by a Wayne State University professor in our Department of English. The post stated that rather than “shouting down” those with whom we disagree, one would be justified to commit murder to silence them. We have on many occasions defended the right of free speech guaranteed by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, but we feel this post far exceeds the bounds of reasonable or protected speech. It is, at best, morally reprehensible and, at worst, criminal. We have referred this to law enforcement agencies for further review and investigation. Pending their review, we have suspended the professor with pay, effective immediately. M. Roy Wilson, March 27, 2023

More: Wayne State to offer free tuition to Michigan students whose families make under $70K a year