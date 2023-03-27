‘Y’all won’t be able to tell it’s human meat’: Clare County man admits to threatening judge, wife

A Clare County man had pleaded guilty to making vulgar threats towards a Michigan judge, the judge’s wife and his neighbor.

Jeremy Scott Adams, of Clare County, made threats against his neighbors, a Michigan judge, and the judge’s wife on Twitter and Reddit on May 5, 2022. Court documents show that Adams made threats that indicated how he wanted to kill the mid-Michigan officials and the neighbor, with whom he a bad relationship, according to WILX, an NBC affiliate in Lansing.

The criminal complaint showed that Adams posted the following threats on social media:

“As a captive and prisoner, I’ve had enough of your [expletive] [expletive] and plan to start shooting those who have been keeping me captive.”

“I am going to make him watch me slice his wife up, put her through the meat grinder and make [expletive] pasties out of her. Don’t worry, I can make a nice butter, flaky crust and yall wont be able to tell it’s human meat. He abused his power. I am going to take his life gladly.”

Court records show that Adams admitted to making these threats against the judge and his neighbor. The Clare County man pleaded guilty on March 20 to using the internet to communicate an interstate threat to kill or injure, which results in a sentence of up to five years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

Adams is scheduled to be sentenced in the summer. Along with his sentencing, officials recommend that the court impose a supervisor for when he is released from prison. The recommendation is for a three-year supervision term.

