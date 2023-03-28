Do you really know what a bald eagle sounds like? 🦅

You might think you know the iconic piercing call of a bald eagle -- but there’s something you should know. Hollywood tricked you.

Hollywood tricked a lot of us. The screech many people associate with a bald eagle actually belongs to a different bird -- the red-tailed hawk.

Honestly, we get it. The call of the red-tailed hawk is pretty cool. The long drawn-out and raspy "kleeyeeeeer!" pic.twitter.com/YW8fcZSMsD — U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (@USFWS) January 6, 2023

The bald eagle usually makes a series of high-pitched whistling noises. One of their calls even kind of sounds like laughter.

Someone in Hollywood decided their natural sounds weren’t dramatic enough so a lot of filmmakers started dubbing their calls over with the call of the red-tailed hawk.

The Alaska Raptor Center has a great video showing the difference, you can watch that below.

(Can’t see the video? Click here.)

