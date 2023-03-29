Former federal agent from Michigan faces prison for sex assault of young relatives 30 years ago

RILEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A former federal agent from Michigan is facing prison time for the sexual assault of two of his relatives between the ages of 4 and 9 about 30 years ago.

Kevin Taylor, 49, of Riley Township, is a former federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent. He is accused of assaulting two of his relatives from 1989-1994, when he was 17-21 years old and the relatives were between the ages of 4 and 9.

“I want victims of sexual violence in this state to know that justice can and often is pursued in cases where assaults occurred years or even decades ago, or when their assailants have ascended to positions of authority,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

This week, Taylor pleaded no contest to two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

“Today’s plea brings justice one step closer for the survivors of Taylor’s heinous crimes,” said Jennifer Huerta, of ICE. “This case is a great example of the investigative and prosecutorial tenacity of both OPR, and our law enforcement partners, who continue to fight for these brave individuals. These survivors should be commended for their strength and determination, without which Taylor may not have been stopped from victimizing others.”

The plea deal comes with a sentencing agreement of 5-15 years in prison. Taylor must also register as a sex offender.

Sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. April 28.