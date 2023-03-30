Meet the Detroit chefs nominated for the 2023 James Beard Awards

The James Beard Award recognizes the best of the best when it comes to food in America.

This year, three Detroit chefs have been nominated for one, proving this city’s restaurant scene is still on the rise.

It is three Detroit chefs who are up for the Best in the Great Lakes, and then another chef from Clawson who’s on the list for one of the best overall chefs in the country.

Chef Hojime Sato from Clawson’s Sozai is serving up a Japanese feast for the senses, and he’s up for the top James Beard Award -- Outstanding Chef of 2023. He was voted one of the best sushi bars in the country and landed on Bon Appetit magazine’s 50 best new restaurant list last year.

Chef Andy Hollyday from Selden Standard in the heart of Midtown has long been a favorite for local diners with a focus on locally sourced New American cuisine.

Chef Sarah Welch from Marrow in Indian Village -- a revival of the local butcher shop with an eye towards turning cuts once thought to be low class into fine dining.

Chef Omar Anani from Saffron De Twah is bringing flavors of Moroccan fusion and hospitality to the Motor City. It’s his fourth nomination and one that has deep ties to his family.

“When I opened this restaurant back in 2019, it was just me, my mom, and my dad. So, yeah, I really feel like just that love and passion for food and for feeding people,” Anani said.

This year’s nominees also put Detroit and diversity on the map. There is also a Michigan nominee for Outstanding Wine and Beverage Program, and that nominee is Spencer in Ann Arbor.

The winners will be announced on June 5 in Chicago where all of the best chefs in the country get together. Tickets for that go on sale Friday at 5 p.m. The awards will also be livestreamed on June 5th.

