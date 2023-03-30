Tracking Detroit’s progress as crews work to fix broken fire hydrants: Where things stand

Detroit has been making progress fixing broken fire hydrants in the city.

Firefighters brought this issue to Local 4 in January when there were more than 1,000 broken fire hydrants. A fire doubles in size every 35 to 45 seconds, so time is important when fighting fires.

The city said firefighters can check if a hydrant is working or not by using a city-issued tablet. Residents wanted to know why the city wasn’t just fixing the fire hydrants.

The city hired extra crews and as of Thursday, there were only 153 listed as inoperable. Firefighters said they are thankful the fire hydrants are back up and running.

Previous coverage: Read all of our previous coverage on broken fire hydrants in Detroit