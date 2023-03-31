55º

Ypsilanti police seek suspect linked to sexually assaulting child

Victim said suspect has tattoo of cross on his upper left arm with wording referencing God

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Ypsilanti, Washtenaw County
The Ypsilanti Police Department is seeking information about a suspect linked to sexually assaulting a child in Ypsilanti. (Ypsilanti Police Department)

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Ypsilanti Police Department is seeking information about a suspect linked to sexually assaulting a child in Ypsilanti.

The victim said the suspect has a tattoo on his upper left arm of a cross and wording referencing God.

Officials say the victim told them that the suspect’s name might be close to Dale or Dan and that he lives in Ypsilanti.

Police say the suspect may have a relative named “Trey.”

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Jessica Lowry at 734-368-8784, the YPD tip line at 734-292-5429, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

