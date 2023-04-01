Michigan State University hires Fralick as women’s basketball coach

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State hired Bowling Green women’s basketball coach Robyn Fralick to take over the Spartans.

Fralick was 88-73 in five seasons at Bowling Green, making three postseason appearances. Bowling Green was 31-7 this season, matching the school and Mid-American Conference victory records.

“Her resume speaks for itself, both in the historic success and championships she captured at Ashland and the job she did turning around the program at Bowling Green, not only capturing a championship but also creating an expectation of postseason success,” Michigan State vice president and athletic director Alan Haller said.

Fralick replaces Suzy Merchant, who stepped down for health reasons after 16 seasons. She will be introduced at a news conference next week.

“My family and I are so grateful for this new journey,” said Fralick, who grew up just outside of campus. “It is an honor to return home to East Lansing to join the Spartan community.”