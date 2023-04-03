Michigan Lottery player wins $4.38M on Lotto 47 ticket purchased in Lathrup Village

A Michigan Lottery player won a Lotty 47 jackpot worth $4.38 million on a ticket purchased in Lathrup Village.

One ticket matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn Saturday, April 1, 2023. The winning ticket was purchased at Lathrup Village Convenience on Southfield Road in Lathrup Village.

Winning Lotto 47 numbers for April 1, 2023: 04-08-17-19-24-45

This is the second time a Lotto 47 jackpot has been won in 2023. The last Lotto 47 jackpot, worth $1.15 million, was won by a Livingston County man on Jan. 7, 2023.

The winner can claim their prize by contacting the Lottery’s Player Relations division at 844-887-6836, option 2 to set up an appointment. Lotto 47 tickets are valid for one year from the date of the drawing.

How to play Lotto 47

Each Lotto 47 play costs $1.

Players choose six numbers from one to 47 for a chance to win a jackpot starting at $1 million. The prize grows until someone wins.

For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Lotto 47 ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $1.5 million in the nightly Double Play drawing. For an additional $1 per game, players may add EZMatch to their ticket for a chance to win up to $500 instantly.

Lotto 47 drawings take place on Wednesday and Saturday at 7:29 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at a retailer or online at MichiganLottery.com until 7:08 p.m. on the day of the drawing.

If you believe you have a gambling problem, you can call 800-270-7117 or text 248-648-3363 for confidential support.