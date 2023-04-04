Wallside Windows offers half-off Lyft rides home from Comerica Park on Opening Day

Wallside Windows is offering their “Smart Ride With Wallside” program on Thursday, April 6, 2023. People leaving Comerica Park need to enter the promo code WALLSIDE2023 in the Lyft app before requesting a ride to get half off.

DETROIT – Wallside Windows is offering half-off rides home for baseball fans who use Lyft to get home safely on Opening Day.

Their “Smart Ride With Wallside” program is for Thursday, April 6, 2023. People leaving Comerica Park need to enter the promo code WALLSIDE2023 in the Lyft app before requesting a ride to get half off.

“Opening Day is a holiday in Detroit. At Wallside Windows, we love the Tigers. I’m a fan, my father is a fan. We know many of our employees and customers are Tigers fans, too,” said Wallside President Adam Blanck. “We want to make sure everyone who celebrates our team gets home smartly and safely.”

“For several years, Wallside has provided hundreds of Tigers fans with a safe ride home from Opening Day at half the cost. When those fans watch games on TV, they hear us promote half-off deals on the replacement windows we make, so this seemed like the right thing for us to do again this year. We’re glad we can provide a smart and safe ride home from the ballpark at half off and we hope even more fans take us up on the offer this year,” said Wallside Windows Co-Owner Stanford Blanck.

Click here to learn more about the “Smart Ride With Wallside program.” Wallside covers half the total cost of Lyft rides up to $30 a ride.

For 79 years, Wallside Windows has been a family-owned business that started in Detroit in 1944. Today, the Wallside team includes hundreds of people who manufacture windows at the company’s factory in Taylor and install them in homes throughout Michigan and northern Ohio.

