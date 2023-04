Detroit People Mover reopens following testing, safety inspections

The Detroit People Mover resumed operations Thursday evening following safety inspections and testing.

DETROIT – The Detroit People Mover resumed operations Thursday evening following safety inspections and testing.

The system was repaired for a small section of its track power following damage discovered earlier Thursday (April 6) morning before it was slated to be open.

“Our team completed an extensive assessment and began required work immediately to restore service,” said Detroit Transportation Corporation General Manager Robert Cramer. “The People Mover will operate for the remainder of the day for fans to continue their Opening Day celebrations or activities before the Wings game.”

The People Mover will be open until 10 p.m. Thursday.

