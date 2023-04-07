Cheers! Michigan ranked No. 1 state for beer lovers

National Beer Day is April 7, and what a perfect day to crack open a brew from a Michigan brewery.

A survey done by GreatLakesStakes.com has determined that the Mitten is among the top states for beer lovers. The survey ranked Michigan as No. 1 according to quality ranking, quantity ranking and affordability ranking.

According to the state’s betting company, in 2022, six breweries in Michigan won seven medals at the World Beer Cup. The company also reported that more than 65,000 Michiganders work in the beer industry throughout the state.

In 2018, there were close to 500 breweries in the state. The oldest microbrewery in Michigan is Frankenmuth Brewery which was founded in 1862.

Below are the top 10 Michigan breweries according to Forbes:

What kind of beer are you? Below a few Michiganders describe themselves as their favorite brew:

In 2022, Michigan’s Liquor Control Board reported that, on average, Michiganders drink up to 23 gallons of beer a year.

Below are the top 10 states for beer lovers, according to GreatLakesStakes.com:

Overall Rank State 1 Michigan 2 Iowa 3 Illinois 4 Colorado 5 Missouri 6 New York 7 Indiana 8 Rhode Island 9 North Carolina 10 Minnesota

