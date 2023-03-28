Play ball! Crack open this local craft beer at a Detroit Tigers game this summer ⚾

DETROIT – When you head to a ball game this summer, there will be a new brew that you can enjoy as you watch the Detroit Tigers hit their home runs.

Atwater Brewery out of Detroit has announced the release of “D Light,” a Comerica Park exclusive beer.

D Light is a light-bodied craft beer with only 95 calories and a 4.1% ABV. “Brewed for maximum refreshment, I truly cannot think of a better way to celebrate summer in the city than taking in a ballgame with an ice cold D Light in hand,” said the president of Atwater, Katy McBrady.

For every D Light purchased at Comerica Park, a portion of the proceeds will go towards the Detroit Tigers Foundation. The Detroit Tigers Foundation is the official charity of the Detroit Tigers, and its mission is to enhance the lives of Metro Detroit children through America’s pastime.

In honor of baseball season, the Detroit brewery will have a release party at their Detroit Tap House location on March 30 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. The new light craft beer will be available for $5 a pint. Dave Rozema, the former pitcher for the Detroit Tigers, will be at the release party and available for pictures and autographs.

