Revolution Farms recalls lettuce, salad kits over possible listeria contamination

Revolution Farms of Caledonia, Michigan, is voluntarily recalling products packed between March 3, 2023, and March 11, 2023.

Lettuce and salad kits sold under multiple brand names are being recalled because they could be contaminated with listeria.

MDARD received a positive result for Listeria in a random sample test of a package of Revolution Farms Green Sweet Crisp – 5oz Retail with Best By date of April 2, 2023. No illnesses have been reported.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes deadly infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Otherwise healthy people may only experience short-term symptoms.

The lettuce and salad kits were distributed in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Wisconsin through several retailers. The retailers include SpartanNash stores, Meijer stores, Bridge St. Market, Kingma’s Market, Fresh Thyme Market Grand Rapids, Fresh Thyme Market Kalamazoo, Horrocks Market Grand Rapids, Doorganics, Cherry Capital Foods, Gordon Food Service, Van Eerden Foodservice, Vine Line Produce, Luna restaurant, Russ’ Commissary, and Pearson Foods Corporation.

Products were distributed under the Revolution Farms brand name. The full list of recalled products is below:

Product Packaging Product Code UPC Code Great Lakes Gourmet 5oz Retail Plastic tray, lidding film Best By 3/28/23 - 4/5/23 856791008028

Green Sweet Crisp 5oz Retail Plastic tray, lidding film Best By 3/28/23 - 4/5/23 856791008141

Michigan Spring Mix 5oz Retail Plastic tray, lidding film Best By 3/28/23 - 4/5/23 856791008004

Robust Romaine 5oz Retail Plastic tray, lidding film Best By 3/28/23 - 4/5/23 856791008035

Romaine Lettuce Boats 5oz Retail Plastic tray, lidding film Best By 3/28/23 - 4/5/23 856791008196

Sweet Crisp Deli Leaf 5oz Retail Plastic tray, lidding film Best By 3/28/23 - 4/5/23 856791008189 Whole Leaf Romaine 5oz Retail Plastic tray, lidding film Best By 3/28/23 - 4/5/23 856791008202 Sesame Ginger Crunch 6 oz Salad Kit Plastic tray, label Sell By 3/23/23 856791008233 Traverse City Cherry 6 oz Salad Kit Plastic tray, label Sell By 3/23/23 856791008226 Zesty Southwest 6 oz Salad Kit Plastic tray, label Sell By 3/23/23 856791008240 Farmer’s Mix 3lb Bulk Clear poly bag Packaged On 3/3/23 - 3/11/23 856791008134 Great Lakes Gourmet 3lb Bulk Clear poly bag Packaged On 3/3/23 - 3/11/23 856791008066 Green Sweet Crisp 3lb Bulk Clear poly bag Packaged On 3/3/23 - 3/11/23 856791008172 Michigan Spring Mix 3lb Bulk Clear poly bag Packaged On 3/3/23 - 3/11/23 856791008042 Robust Romaine 3lb Bulk Clear poly bag Packaged On 3/3/23 - 3/11/23 856791008127

Anyone who purchased a recalled product should throw them away or return them to the store for a refund.

People with questions can call Trent Hartwig, President Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 616-893-1748 or email info@revolutionfarms.com with the subject line: Recall.

Learn more about this recall by clicking here.

What is Listeria?

Listeria, or Listeriosis, is a serious infection caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes.

It is estimated that around 1,600 people get listeriosis each year and about 260 of them die. The infection is most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms of intestinal illness

Intestinal illness is not often diagnosed because laboratories do not often test stool samples for Listeria.

Symptoms usually start within 24 hours after eating contaminated food. The symptoms usually last one to three days.

The symptoms are usually mild, but some people with intestinal illness develop invasive illness, which can be more severe.

Symptoms of intestinal illness include:

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Symptoms of invasive illness

Invasive illness means the bacteria have spread beyond the intestines. Symptoms of invasive illness usually start within two weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria.

People who are pregnant may experience different symptoms than people who are not pregnant. Symptoms in pregnant people are usually mild, and some pregnant people never even have symptoms.

Infection during pregnancy usually leads to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

People who are pregnant may experience the following symptoms:

Fever

Flu-like symptoms Muscle aches Fatigue



Symptoms in people who are not pregnant can be severe. Almost 1 in 20 non-pregnant people with invasive listeriosis die.

People who are not pregnant may experience the following symptoms: