Revolution Farms recalls lettuce, salad kits over possible listeria contamination

Illnesses caused by listeria range from mild to deadly

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Revolution Farms of Caledonia, Michigan, is voluntarily recalling products packed between March 3, 2023, and March 11, 2023. (FDA)

Lettuce and salad kits sold under multiple brand names are being recalled because they could be contaminated with listeria.

Revolution Farms of Caledonia, Michigan, is voluntarily recalling products packed between March 3, 2023, and March 11, 2023.

MDARD received a positive result for Listeria in a random sample test of a package of Revolution Farms Green Sweet Crisp – 5oz Retail with Best By date of April 2, 2023. No illnesses have been reported.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes deadly infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Otherwise healthy people may only experience short-term symptoms.

The lettuce and salad kits were distributed in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Wisconsin through several retailers. The retailers include SpartanNash stores, Meijer stores, Bridge St. Market, Kingma’s Market, Fresh Thyme Market Grand Rapids, Fresh Thyme Market Kalamazoo, Horrocks Market Grand Rapids, Doorganics, Cherry Capital Foods, Gordon Food Service, Van Eerden Foodservice, Vine Line Produce, Luna restaurant, Russ’ Commissary, and Pearson Foods Corporation.

Products were distributed under the Revolution Farms brand name. The full list of recalled products is below:

ProductPackagingProduct CodeUPC Code
Great Lakes Gourmet 5oz RetailPlastic tray, lidding film Best By 3/28/23 - 4/5/23 856791008028
Green Sweet Crisp 5oz RetailPlastic tray, lidding film Best By 3/28/23 - 4/5/23 856791008141
Michigan Spring Mix 5oz Retail Plastic tray, lidding film Best By 3/28/23 - 4/5/23 856791008004
Robust Romaine 5oz RetailPlastic tray, lidding film Best By 3/28/23 - 4/5/23 856791008035
Romaine Lettuce Boats 5oz RetailPlastic tray, lidding film Best By 3/28/23 - 4/5/23 856791008196
Sweet Crisp Deli Leaf 5oz Retail Plastic tray, lidding film Best By 3/28/23 - 4/5/23856791008189
Whole Leaf Romaine 5oz Retail Plastic tray, lidding film Best By 3/28/23 - 4/5/23856791008202
Sesame Ginger Crunch 6 oz Salad KitPlastic tray, label Sell By 3/23/23856791008233
Traverse City Cherry 6 oz Salad KitPlastic tray, label Sell By 3/23/23856791008226
Zesty Southwest 6 oz Salad Kit Plastic tray, label Sell By 3/23/23856791008240
Farmer’s Mix 3lb BulkClear poly bag Packaged On 3/3/23 - 3/11/23856791008134
Great Lakes Gourmet 3lb BulkClear poly bag Packaged On 3/3/23 - 3/11/23856791008066
Green Sweet Crisp 3lb BulkClear poly bag Packaged On 3/3/23 - 3/11/23856791008172
Michigan Spring Mix 3lb BulkClear poly bag Packaged On 3/3/23 - 3/11/23856791008042
Robust Romaine 3lb BulkClear poly bag Packaged On 3/3/23 - 3/11/23856791008127

Anyone who purchased a recalled product should throw them away or return them to the store for a refund.

People with questions can call Trent Hartwig, President Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 616-893-1748 or email info@revolutionfarms.com with the subject line: Recall.

Learn more about this recall by clicking here.

What is Listeria?

Listeria, or Listeriosis, is a serious infection caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes.

It is estimated that around 1,600 people get listeriosis each year and about 260 of them die. The infection is most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms of intestinal illness

Intestinal illness is not often diagnosed because laboratories do not often test stool samples for Listeria.

Symptoms usually start within 24 hours after eating contaminated food. The symptoms usually last one to three days.

The symptoms are usually mild, but some people with intestinal illness develop invasive illness, which can be more severe.

Symptoms of intestinal illness include:

  • Diarrhea
  • Vomiting

Symptoms of invasive illness

Invasive illness means the bacteria have spread beyond the intestines. Symptoms of invasive illness usually start within two weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria.

People who are pregnant may experience different symptoms than people who are not pregnant. Symptoms in pregnant people are usually mild, and some pregnant people never even have symptoms.

Infection during pregnancy usually leads to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

People who are pregnant may experience the following symptoms:

  • Fever
  • Flu-like symptoms
    • Muscle aches
    • Fatigue

Symptoms in people who are not pregnant can be severe. Almost 1 in 20 non-pregnant people with invasive listeriosis die.

People who are not pregnant may experience the following symptoms:

  • Fever
  • Flu-like symptoms
    • Muscle aches
    • Fatigue
  • Headache
  • Stiff neck
  • Confusion
  • Loss of balance
  • Seizures

