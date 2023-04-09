Dwane Casey steps down as Pistons coach, will join front office

Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

CHICAGO – Dwane Casey announced Sunday in a post-game press conference that he is stepping down as head coach of the Detroit Pistons and will be moving to the front office.

Casey, who has coached the Pistons since 2018, announced this role change after the Pistons’ last game of the season against the Chicago Bulls -- which ended with a final score of 103-81.

The 65-year-old said Pistons owner Tom Gores is giving him an opportunity to move into the front office. He said he is excited about the next phase of his life and to spend more time with his family.

Casey began coaching the Pistons after a seven-year stretch with the Toronto Raptors.

He said this change was his decision and expects a more formal announcement to come later this week.