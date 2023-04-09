Easter 2023: What stores will be open, closed on Easter Sunday, April 9, in Metro Detroit

Easter Sunday is right around the corner, and many businesses will be observing the holiday this year by being closed for the day.
Below is a list from RetailMeNot of what chain businesses will actually be open, and which ones will be closed this Sunday.
Stores that will be open on Easter Sunday
- Ace Hardware: Open on Easter, but with reduced hours in many locations.
- Barnes & Noble: Easter hours vary from store to store and are posted on the Barnes and Noble website
- Big Lots: Hours are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Easter Sunday.
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Hours may vary by location.
- Crate & Barrel: Most locations will be open from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Easter Sunday.
- Dollar General: Open regular hours, which can vary by location.
- DSW: Chain will be open regular Sunday store hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Easter.
- Kroger: Kroger will be open nationwide, however pharmacy hours may vary by location.
- Petco: Regular operating hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for most stores on Easter.
- PetSmart: Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Easter Sunday.
- Rite Aid: Majority of Rite Aid store locations will be open with varying hours of operation.
- Staples: Some locations will be closed, and others will be open with modified hours.
- Starbucks: Store hours vary by location and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs.
- The Home Depot: Open in most locations but expect reduced hours.
- Trader Joe’s: May have modified hours.
- Walgreens: Open during regular store hours this Easter.
- Walmart: Open for its regular hours on Easter.
- Whole Foods: Hours may be limited and will vary by location.
Stores that will be closed on Easter Sunday
