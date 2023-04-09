Police looking for Detroit teenager, her baby who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday

DETROIT – Police are looking for a missing Detroit teenager and her child who failed to return home on Wednesday.
Detroit officials say that Neaveh Allen, 16, and her 1-month-old baby left their home on the 9400 block of Woodlawn Avenue on April 5 at 4 p.m.
Officials say that the two failed to return home.
Reports show that it is unknown what the two were wearing when they left the east side Detroit home.
|Details
|Neaveh Allen
|Age
|16
|Height
|5′6″
|Weight
|145
|Eyes
|Brown
|Hair
|Long black hair
Anyone with any information about Allen and her child is asked to call Detroit police’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5701.
