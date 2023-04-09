Police looking for Detroit teenager, her baby who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday

DETROIT – Police are looking for a missing Detroit teenager and her child who failed to return home on Wednesday.

Detroit officials say that Neaveh Allen, 16, and her 1-month-old baby left their home on the 9400 block of Woodlawn Avenue on April 5 at 4 p.m.

Officials say that the two failed to return home.

Reports show that it is unknown what the two were wearing when they left the east side Detroit home.

Details Neaveh Allen Age 16 Height 5′6″ Weight 145 Eyes Brown Hair Long black hair

Anyone with any information about Allen and her child is asked to call Detroit police’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5701.

