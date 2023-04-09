42º

Local News

Police looking for Detroit teenager, her baby who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday

Allen was last seen on April 5

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Tags: Missing in Michigan, Detroit, Wayne County
Neaveh Allen (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are looking for a missing Detroit teenager and her child who failed to return home on Wednesday.

Detroit officials say that Neaveh Allen, 16, and her 1-month-old baby left their home on the 9400 block of Woodlawn Avenue on April 5 at 4 p.m.

Officials say that the two failed to return home.

Reports show that it is unknown what the two were wearing when they left the east side Detroit home.

DetailsNeaveh Allen
Age16
Height5′6″
Weight145
EyesBrown
HairLong black hair

Anyone with any information about Allen and her child is asked to call Detroit police’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5701.

Read: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital News Editor and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter