Detroit man arrested for burying his dog alive in backyard, leading to its death

DETROIT – A Detroit man has been arrested for burying his dog alive in his backyard, which later led to the dog being euthanized, prosecutors said.

Detroit Animal Control officials were called at 6:07 p.m. Sept. 30, 2022, to a home in the 1700 block of Evans Street. Residents reported that a dog had been buried alive.

When they arrived, officials spoke to Jacob Xavier Kasper, 20, of Detroit, and his dog was ultimately turned over to Animal Control.

Prosecutors said the dog had to be euthanized the following day due to its injuries.

“Dogs are living and breathing beings,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. “Dogs should be attended to even if they are sick, and especially if they have been abused. No living being should ever be buried alive in lieu of proper medical or other standard care. This is not rocket science.”

Kasper was charged Nov. 10, 2022, with second-degree killing/torturing animals and abandoning/cruelty to one animal. He was arrested Friday (April 7, 2023).

Kasper was arraigned Friday at 36th District Court and given a $5,000 personal bond.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. April 13, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. April 20.