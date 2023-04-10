Woman last seen in Detroit 32 years ago is still missing

DETROIT – Mattie Lenore Jones has been missing for 32 years.

She was last seen in Detroit on April 1, 1991. Jones was 32 years old and she would be 64 years old now.

At the time of her disappearance, she was 5′2′' and weighed 133 pounds. She had black hair and brown eyes.

Very few details are available in her case.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1800. The case number is 1711160036.

Read: Michigan cold case coverage

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.