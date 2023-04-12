Controlled burns planned in 3 Detroit parks on Thursday

DETROIT – Controlled burns are scheduled to take place in three Detroit city parks on Thursday.

Residents are being asked to avoid Palmer Park, Riverside Park, and Rouge Park while the controlled burns are taking place.

The first two burns will take place simultaneously at 10 a.m. at Palmer Park and Riverside Park on Thursday, April 13, 2023. The controlled burn in Rouge Park will begin around 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The controlled burns will be conducted by trained professionals and the Detroit Fire Department has issued permits for all three neighborhoods. Detroit Fire Department Staff will be on-site and signage will be placed near the parks.

“Prescribed burning could become a very important maintenance tool for Detroit parks,” said Jeff Klein, Deputy Chief of Landscape Architecture, General Services Department. “Prescribed Burning is being piloted for use as a management tool in parks, natural areas, and bird meadows. It has proven to be a very effective tool for reducing weeds and promoting a healthier overall ecology and habitat. Prescribed burning will replace mowing in these park spaces and should ultimately result in reduced overall emissions from the equipment used to mow the grass regularly. Contemporary prescribed burning is directly adapted from the cultural practice Native Americans performed seasonally as a part of their land management strategy.”

