Detroit gang leader who executed man, shot at people who saw him beating woman gets life in prison

DETROIT – A Detroit gang leader who once executed someone who insulted his associate and another time opened fire on a car of innocent people who saw him beating a woman in a parking lot has been sentenced to life in prison.

Officials said Duane Peterson, 38, was the leader of the “It’s Just Us” violent street gang in Detroit. The gang existed from 2014 to 2019 and, at its peak, had 40 members, federal officials said.

In May 2017, IJU members ambushed a 33-year-old Detroit man who they believed had insulted one of their associates, according to authorities. Peterson chased the man down and shot him in the back of the head while he was lying on the ground, police said.

In March 2018, Peterson and another gang member opened fire on a car full of innocent bystanders because they happened to stop at a red light and see Peterson beating a woman in the parking lot of a liquor store, federal officials said.

Peterson was also accused of running a heroin and fentanyl drug conspiracy that involved at least 15 IJU members. They distributed drugs in Detroit, Jackson, Flint, Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky.

Eight people have been charged in the case, and seven pleaded guilty. Peterson is the only one who went to trial.

On Tuesday, April 11, United States District Judge Robert H. Cleland sentenced Peterson to life in prison.

“Thanks to a team effort from multiple federal, state, and local agencies, a violent gang leader has been permanently removed from the streets,” U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said. “Violent gang activity and dangerous narcotics trafficking will not be tolerated in our community.”