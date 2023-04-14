Police search for missing 13-year-old girl who wasn’t at school, left note at Eastpointe home

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who didn’t go to school Thursday and left her father a note that she was leaving his Eastpointe home.

Aaliyah Laurry, 13, was reported missing Thursday, April 13, by her father when he realized she had left his home.

Police believe Aaliyah ran away Wednesday after an argument. She left a note saying she might be heading to Ohio with an unknown 26-year-old named “Vallery,” they said.

Aaliyah is a student at Kelly Middle School in Eastpointe, but she didn’t show up for classes on Thursday, authorities said.

Officials want to find Aaliyah and verify that she is OK. She is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Eastpointe Police Department at 586-445-5100.