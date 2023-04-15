63º

Michigan attorney general renews request for nearly 6K documents related to Nassar case

Documents would allow Nessel to reopen an investigation into Michigan State University and its role in Nassar’s crimes

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel sent a letter Friday to the Michigan State Board of Trustees renewing her request for nearly 6,000 documents related to the Larry Nassar case.

The documents would allow Nessel to reopen an investigation into Michigan State University and its role in Nassar’s crimes.

Nessel closed the case in 2021 after the board refused to hand over the documents for three years.

With new board membership and leadership, Nessel is hoping for a different response this time around.

“We have renewed our request, hopefully for the last time, so that we may secure justice, close this difficult chapter for the survivors, and finish this investigation confident in our review of exactly how and why the university failed to protect these students from Larry Nassar,” said Nessel in a statement.

In 2018, Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing young athletes, including some girls under the age of 13.

The 54-year-old was initially charged with more than 20 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct but instead agreed to a plea deal.

More than 150 victims, 156 to be exact, delivered impact statements during the seven-day sentencing hearing in 2018.

