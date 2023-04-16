19-year-old girl who vanished in Detroit 30 years ago is still missing

DETROIT – A 19-year-old girl who vanished 30 years ago is still missing.

Aneshia Chevon Harris was last seen on April 3, 1993, in Detroit. She would be 49 years old now.

She did not want to go to school. She went to her step-brother’s girlfriend’s house instead and was never seen again.

Harris also went by the nicknames “Neshia,” “Nicole,” and “Nikki.” She was known to bite her nails. She had pierced ears and keloids behind both of her ears. She was last seen wearing Jeans, a t-shirt and white low-top Nikes.

Details Aneshia Chevon Harris Height 5′ 3″ - 5′ 6″ Weight 115 - 125 lbs Hair Black, worn short but may have had braid extensions Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1800. The case number is 1605140231.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.