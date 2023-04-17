52-year-old Eastpointe man charged in road rage incident in Warren

Mark Nichter was driving his Dodge Ram on southbound Van Dyke, when he got into it with two people riding a motorcycle.

A 52-year-old man from Eastpointe has been charged in a road rage incident in Warren.

The road rage incident occurred Saturday (April 15) when Mark Nichter was driving his Dodge Ram on southbound Van Dyke, when he got into it with two people riding a motorcycle.

The 52-year-old man chased the motorcycle, going over 100 MPH before colliding with it.

After impact, the motorcycle got stuck to the pick-up truck before vehicles were eventually stopped.

The two riders of the motorcycle were not injured.

Nichter was charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder (Life Felony), two counts of assault with intent to commit great bodily harm (10-year felony), and operating a motor vehicle while impaired third offense (One to five felony).

“Thank you to the Warren Police Department for their swift investigation,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. “This incident could have been much worse.”

Warren District Court set Nichter’s bond at $400,000 cash/surety only, and upon release, he is required to wear a SCRAM tether and have no alcohol.

The probable cause case hearing is scheduled for Tuesday (April 25) at 8:45 a.m., and the preliminary exam is scheduled for Tuesday (May 2) at 8:45 a.m.