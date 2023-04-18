Former Western Michigan University officer arrested for allegedly uploading child porn to social media

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – A former Western Michigan University officer has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Grant Traverse County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday that ex-WMU officer Abraham Hohnke, 51, has been arrested and changes with three sounds of child sexually abusive material-aggravated possession, one count of using a computer to commit a crime, and a habitual offense second offense.

Officials say that an investigation was launched on April 5 when the FBI office in Traverse City provided evidence of a Traverse City man was allegedly uploading child sexually abusive material to a private chat group on a social media app.

Hohnke was arrested on April 17 after being located by the Grand Traverse County Detective Bureau, the Grand Traverse County Interdiction Team, the FBI, and the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. The 51-year-old was arrested due to outstanding warrants and search warrants that were launched due to the child pornography investigation.

The Traverse City man is currently being held at Grand Traverse County Jail.

Officials say that an investigation is ongoing.

See the statement that Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office made on Tuesday below:

Read: Western Michigan University aviation program to receive $20M loan for over 30 new aircraft