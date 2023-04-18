West Bloomfield Township man arrested in 1999 sexual assault at Oakland Township golf course

Michigan’s Sexual Assault Hotline is free, anonymous and available 24/7 by calling 1-855-864-2374 or texting 1-866-238-1454.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A West Bloomfield Township man has been arrested in connection with a 1999 sexual assault.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard is expected to provide more details about the case at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

The sheriff’s office said the man was arrested and arraigned on sexual assault charges from an assault that happened at an Oakland Township golf course in 1999.

The suspect has also been linked by DNA to a 2000 sexual assault at a golf course on the campus of Penn State University.

