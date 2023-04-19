Man, woman arraigned on charges linked to murder of beloved security guard in Greektown

DETROIT – A man and a woman have been arraigned in connection with the death of a beloved security guard who was killed while working in Detroit’s Greektown.

The shooting happened at 8:03 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at a liquor store in the 570 block of Monroe Street in Detroit.

Officials said Daryll Straughter, 48, of Detroit, was working as a security guard at the Athens Liquor store when an argument broke out between customers because somebody cut in line.

Daryll Straughter (WDIV)

Straughter was trying to resolve the situation when Travis Deshawn Irving, 33, of Detroit, pulled out a handgun and shot him in the chest, according to authorities.

Medics rushed to the scene and took Straughter to a nearby hospital, but he died from his injuries.

Irving fled the liquor store after the shooting. Nicole Kay Christian, 34, of Detroit, is accused of helping him escape.

Irving and Christian were arrested by Detroit police later in the day.

Prosecutors charged Irving with first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and two felony firearm violations.

Christian is charged with accessory after the fact.

Both Irving and Christian were arraigned Tuesday afternoon at 36th District Court.

Irving was remanded to jail. His probable cause conference is scheduled for May 2, and his preliminary examination is scheduled for May 9.

Christian was given a $50,000 bond, cash/surety. Her probable cause conference is scheduled for April 27, and her preliminary examination is scheduled for May 3.

Athens Liquor in Greektown. (WDIV)

Straughter was the owner of DNL Security Solutions, which handled security for several Greektown businesses. Family members said he was ahead of his shift at the liquor store when he tried to resolve the argument.

“He’s always been my hero, my No. 1 solider,” his son, Chevaz Straughter, said. “He’s always been the boss.”

“No matter the problem, the depth of it, you could always turn to him,” his son, Jamar Ferguson, said. “Even if it felt like the world was falling, he always found a light in it.”

Detroit police Chief James White said Monday that Straughter was known around Greektown for his kindness.

Daryll Straughter (WDIV)

Police on the scene of an April 15, 2023, fatal shooting in Detroit's Greektown. (WDIV)

