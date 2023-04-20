Detroit police lay out 12-point safety plan to address violence downtown

DETROIT – Police announced a 12-point safety plan to address violence in Downtown Detroit.

Parts of the plan include street closures, curfew violations, surveillance cameras, undercover officers, and creating illegal gun zones.

The announcement comes less than a week after Downtown Detroit saw huge crowds, chaos, and multiple shootings.

“We are actively looking for people who are illegally carrying weapons. And I’ve directed it and I’m unapologetic about it. We’ve gotta keep this community safe,” Detroit police Chief James White said.

Visitors should expect to be screened by high-tech metal detectors looking for guns. Anyone illegally carrying a gun is not welcome in the city, White said.

