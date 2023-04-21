Man with hammer does $20,000 worth of damage to Detroit deli for no apparent reason

A man suspected of vandalizing Bread Basket Deli in Detroit on April 21, 2023.

DETROIT – A man walked into a Detroit deli in the middle of the afternoon and did $20,000 worth of damage with a hammer for no apparent reason, police said.

Officials said the man walked into Bread Basket Deli on East Jefferson Avenue at 12:17 p.m. Friday, April 21.

Without provocation, the man began swinging the hammer inside the deli, ultimately causing more than $20,000 worth of damage, according to authorities.

He drove away in a newer, black Ford F-150.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit www.1800speakup.org. Tipsters will remain anonymous.

A man suspected of vandalizing Bread Basket Deli in Detroit on April 21, 2023. (Crime Stoppers of Michigan)

