Detroit city council discusses gun-free zones following recent shootings downtown

DETROIT – The city council of Detroit discussed establishing no gun zones within the city following the shootings that occurred downtown more than a week ago.

Council members gathered on Tuesday to discuss possible solutions. Mary Waters, a Detroit city councilwoman, is asking the state to repeal the Firearms and Ammunition Act, allowing cities to make their own laws regarding guns.

The U.S. attorney and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan are clear on the issue: gun-free zones can be made at churches or schools – but can’t prevent a legal gun owner from carrying in public areas.

The idea of beef-free zones has also been a topic when it comes to the discussion of violence in the city. Community activist and pastor Mo Hardwick stated that no beef zones are no fighting zones, which have already been established around downtown. These zones were established after police learned of young people planning with each other on social media to come downtown to settle scores.

Hardwick said to reach young people, he and other leaders have to be down in the populated areas to talk with them about no beef zones.

Otherwise, that message is not going to get through.

