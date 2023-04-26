Residents living near Jefferson North Assembly Plant say they’re getting sick due to paint fumes

Residents say the smell just won't go away. They say living near the Jefferson North Assembly Plant is taking issue with a recent emissions assessment. Stellantis has faced several air quality violations over the paint odor coming from the plant near Mack Avenue and Saint Jean Street.

DETROIT – Residents say the smell just won’t go away. They say living near the Jefferson North Assembly Plant is taking issue with a recent emissions assessment.

Stellantis has faced several air quality violations over the paint odor coming from the plant near Mack Avenue and Saint Jean Street.

Local 4 has been to that neighborhood multiple times and never detected anything, but on Wednesday (April 26), Detroit City Council got a positive report on the fumes as there was a heavy odor of paint in the air.

“The fumes are not gone,” said Kenneth Holloway. “You smell them now. Paint. That’s the fumes. That is what we are breathing in!”

Halloway says the massive Stellantis Jefferson North Assembly Plant on Detroit’s east side is making him sick.

Residents have complained for years now that paint fumes from the plant continue to impact their health.

The state fined Stellantis and told them not to emit fumes into the community and monitor the air.

Detroit City Council received an update from the Environmental Department that the air is now clear around JNAP.

“Our air monitoring data has comeback as non detect for volatile organic carbons,” said BSEED Deputy Director Raymond Scott.

Halloway spoke during the meeting as well.

“They put these monitors in certain areas and stuff, and we still smell fumes from time to time,” Halloway said.

With the use of Drone 4 we were able to see an aerial view of the plant and its distance to the neighborhood, which is very close. We’ve appeared multiple times in the neighborhood, and fumes could be smelled for the first time.

Another round of air monitoring will be done between May and June.