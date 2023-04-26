School board searches for new superintendent in Mount Clemens after high school scandal

A scandal over the use of the high school in Mount Clemens which resulted in the superintendent being put on leave and investigated Tuesday, there's a search for a new leader. It was a video of a woman twerking in a swimsuit during a charity event that had parents outraged and the superintendent placed on leave.

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – The Mount Clemens school board has narrowed down its list of candidates down to two—Julian Roper, who is a principal in the Centerline district, and Ricardo Martin, a principal in Hamtramck.

The board is looking for a replacement for Monique Beels, who announced her intention to retire after she was cleared of any wrongdoing in a twerking scandal at the high school.

The administration allowed the gym to be used for a charity event that involved a rapper and a woman in a bathing suit repeatedly twerking.

Video of the event was put up on social media, leaving parents outraged.

Beels was put on leave while an investigation was conducted, and she was ultimately cleared.