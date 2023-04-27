Who killed Tia Joe? Family pushes for answers 4 years after Novi woman murdered, infant son shot

NOVI, Mich. – The family of a woman who was killed in Novi four years ago are working to bring more attention to her case.

Tia Lanae Joe, 21, was killed and her 4-month-old son Braxton was injured after someone opened fire on them inside a home on April 7, 2019, in the 29000 block of Rousseau Drive.

They were discovered at 4:10 a.m. that morning. It is believed that someone forced their way through the backdoor of the home.

Tia Joe’s mother, Trina Bennette, was home and heard gunshots. She said the person who broke into the home also cut the power.

Tia Joe was six months pregnant when she was killed. She was shot at six times and one of the bullets struck Braxton, who was sleeping next to her. Braxton underwent a dozen surgeries but did survive. He is now 4 years old.

“He has been through a lot, a very very lot. You talk about a miracle baby? He is a miracle baby,” Tia Joe’s grandfather Dan Pearl Jr. said.

Tia Joe’s mother said police believe her daughter did not know the person who pulled the trigger, but that it was a hired hit and she likely knew the person who hired them.

“She didn’t know them, but she knows the person who hired them. It was a hired hit,” Trina Bennette said.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.