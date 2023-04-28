Discovering unexpected perks of hosting NFL Draft ahead of event in Detroit

KANSAS CITY – A Detroit delegation is concluding its visit to Kansas City for the NFL Draft, leaving with valuable insights for next year’s event in the Motor City.

The trip has revealed both anticipated benefits for Detroit’s economy and some unexpected advantages.

One unexpected perk emerged at Frank Rushton Elementary School in Kansas City, where the NFL made an extraordinary impact on Friday. The school was transformed as mascots, cheerleaders, and swag bags flooded the premises during a recess unlike any other.

Principal Janell Waters expressed her surprise at the NFL Draft’s arrival at their school, saying, “We are very close to downtown, so we tried to bring in the hype in the events of just being part of Kansas City, but never directly connected to our building, no.”

The NFL’s generosity extended to a hidden room at the end of a hallway. A super-secret room, gifted by the NFL, was once a classroom that has now been converted into a unique space -- an expenditure that schools typically cannot afford.

Waters commended the NFL’s commitment to go above and beyond, stating, “For us, oftentimes, it’s not just about materials for students – going above and beyond is just outstanding.”

Fourth-grader Nariyonna Union reminisced about the transformation, remarking, “It was just a plain old classroom just a few weeks ago.”

But why do we care about this in Detroit? Megan Mendoza, an NFL Community Relations representative, shed light on the league’s behind-the-scenes efforts.

Mendoza emphasized that when the NFL Draft comes to town, they actively seek ways to give back to the community through initiatives such as NFL Play 60 and Inspire Change. She explained, “All of those initiatives are implemented when we’re there for the draft.”

These endeavors channel resources and funding back into the community, ensuring that the impact is felt beyond the duration of the draft.

Mendoza highlighted this long-lasting effect, stating, “So the community sees it — not just when we’re here throughout the week, but have legacy projects that extend far beyond our time here.”